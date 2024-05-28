Timberwolves hold off Mavericks 105-100, force Game 5 Thursday night

The Minnesota Timberwolves live to see another day after a 105-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night at American Airlines Arena.

That’s despite Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out, and Chris Finch getting a technical foul after Towns’ fifth foul with 4:59 left in the third quarter. Towns finished with 25 points, shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range after going 3-for-22 in the first three games of the series.

He hit a pair of clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the Timberwolves breathing room before he fouled out.

Towns had 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter, but got called for his fifth foul with 4:59 left in the frame. He was leaning into P.J. Washington while going up for a shot, and his elbow caught Washington in the face. The play drew a technical foul from Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch, from the second row of the bench.

The Timberwolves and Mavericks were tied 49-49 at half despite three fouls from Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Edwards had 17 points at the half, and Mike Conley Jr. had 13. Edwards finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as he and Towns combined for 54 points in the win. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 44 points, but shot 13-of-39 from the field.

Edwards and Naz Reid scored late baskets to seal Minnesota's win. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 10 assists. The Timberwolves got the win despite committing 14 turnovers and shooting just 16-of-25 at the free-throw line. The Timberwolves improve to 3-0 in elimination games.

The Timberwolves and Mavericks return to Minneapolis for Game 5 Thursday night at Target Center.