Timberwolves guard Pat Beverley wants ‘Fake Klay Thompson’ at Target Center next season

If Patrick Beverley has anything to say about it, "Fake Klay Thompson" will be at Target Center next season when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors.

So who is he? His actual name is Dawson Gurley, a YouTube influencer who goes on social media as "BigDawsTV." Leading up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Boston Celtics, the man who looks just like the Warriors’ sharp-shooter got in his Golden State swag and hopped a ride to Chase Center.

He got in through the players’ entrance and even got on the court to take a few shots before a security guard questioned if he had a credential. Fans standing nearby thinking he was Thompson took selfies with him. The video on YouTube has more than two million views.

Beverley posted to Twitter on Tuesday, saying "Ayo Fake Klay when the Timberwolves play Golden State next season, we need you on the Floor at Target Center gang."

Fake Klay responded to him, saying "I’ll be there Pat."

It might be easier said than done for Gurley to get into Target Center, unless he buys a ticket. Security was as tight as it’s ever been while the Timberwolves were in the playoffs, after "Glue Girl" got on the court during the play-in game against the L.A. Clippers and glued her hand to the court in protest of Glen Taylor, who owns an Iowa farm where millions of chickens were killed due to bird flu.

There were two additional protests during the series against the Memphis Grizzlies, one where a woman sitting directly behind Taylor and his wife, got on the court during the game before being tackled by a security guard. Another attempt was thwarted before a protester could get to the court. The Timberwolves actually won the three games that were interrupted by demonstrators.

It could certainly throw off the real Thompson to see a potential Doppelganger sitting court side.