Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards snubbed for NBA Rookie of the Year

article

The NBA has reportedly decided its Rookie of the Year, and it won’t be Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, No. 2 overall pick and Charlotte Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball has reportedly been voted the rookie of the year. Ball played in 51 games in his rookie season, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, and 35.2 percent from the perimeter.

Edwards, who won the Western Conference Rookie of the Month honor multiple times, played in all 72 games for the Timberwolves this season. The No. 1 overall pick averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and shot 41.7 percent from the field. He also shot nearly 33 percent from the perimeter.

Edwards led NBA rookies in scoring, and was second with 171 made 3-pointers and second with 82 steals.

The Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns each posted to social media after learning of the news.

Advertisement

Edwards could’ve been the third Timberwolves player recently to win the NBA Rookie of the Year, joining Towns and Andrew Wiggins.