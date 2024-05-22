Timberwolves fans chant ‘Draymond sucks’ ahead of Game 1 against Mavericks

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night at Target Center, and fans made their distaste for Draymond Green known pregame.

Green is part of the TNT broadcast on-hand for the game, including Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith. As the crew was doing their pregame show, Timberwolves’ fans were letting Green have it with chants of "Draymond sucks!"

It drew a reaction from Shaq, who put his left hand up in a motion telling fans to calm down. Green did not react to the chants.

Green drew ire from the fanbase after comments that the Timberwolves had "lost believe" after their Game 5 loss to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, and said the series was over. The Wolves went onto win Games 6 and 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since Kevin Garnett got them there in 2004.

He also got suspended earlier this season after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during the first quarter of a regular season game. He’s a polarizing player who is not shy in offering his opinions, like them or not.