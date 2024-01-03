Timberwolves enter first losing streak of season in 117-106 loss to Pelicans

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into Wednesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center having not lost consecutive games all season.

That streak finally came to an end, but it took 33 games to get there and Minnesota was the last team in the NBA to do so. The Timberwolves struggled to make shots all night, and Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram put in a show in a 117-106 win over Minnesota. The Timberwolves drop to 24-9 on the season, but still have the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference by a half game over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williamson had 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, Ingram added 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and C.J. McCollum had 22 as the trio combined to go 26-of-42 from the field. Anthony Edwads had 35 points, shooting 11-of-22 from the field, but had six turnovers. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, five rebounds and two assists, but shot 8-of-19 from the field and 0-of-4 from the perimeter.

The Timberwolves shot just 43.8 percent from the field, and 10-of-31 (32.3 percent) from the perimeter in the loss. The Pelicans shot 12-of-25 (48 percent) from three-point range. The Timberwolves also got out-rebounded 41-28 on the night.

The Timberwolves are on the back end of a stretch of 16 games against teams with an above .500 record. After Wednesday’s loss, they’re 7-5 with four such games remaining. It was also just Minnesota’s second home loss of the season, as they’re now 14-2 at Target Center.