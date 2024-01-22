FOX 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Wolves, fighting hunger with Chris Finch

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now more than halfway through their regular season, and remain top the Western Conference by one game over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

The Timberwolves are 30-12, and have been atop the West for more than two months. They’re also 17-3 at Target Center this season. Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with coach Chris Finch to talk about the team’s season so far.

Finch also has a passion away from basketball, trying to put an end to world hunger. Since coming to Minnesota, he joined the Board of Directors for Second Harvest Heartland, based in Brooklyn Park, which provides food to families who are struggling. Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole joined the show Sunday night to talk about her partnership with Finch, and what it means locally.

Watch the video for the full interview.