Tim Connelly on returning to Timberwolves: ‘That’s the goal’

The Minnesota Timberwolves just finished their most successful season in two decades, and the expectation they’re just getting started.

Tim Connelly, the man in charge of putting the roster together, says it’s his plan to be back in Minnesota next season.

"I hope so, I mean moving wasn’t fun, so absolutely. I’ve had a blast here, it feels like we have roots here. That’s the goal, it’s been a great couple years here and I hope we can make it a much longer couple years," Connelly said Friday.

Connelly signed a five-year deal worth $40 million to join the Timberwolves as the president of basketball operations in May of 2022. His contract includes an opt-out clause after this season, and it includes ownership stake in the team. The Timberwolves and Lynx ownership situation is currently in flux between Glen Taylor, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

The two sides recently went to mediation, couldn’t find a resolution and now it’s in the courts. Connelly came to the Timberwolves with the understanding that Rodriguez and Lore would eventually be majority owners. Connelly was rumored to be in the mix for the GM job with the Detroit Pistons, which Trajan Langdon took.

For the Timberwolves, their future looks bright after a 56-win regular season, the franchise’s deepest playoff run in two decades and their top seven players all under contract next season. That includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley Jr., Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander Walker. Only Kyle Anderson among the top eight in the rotation is a pending free agent.

Conelly said this year’s success was an organization commitment to play meaningful basketball into June, which they nearly did.

"Just really proud of the season we had, we have several more steps to go, but we think we have the DNA of a championship level team," Connelly said.