'This is murder': Minnesota sports figures react to George Floyd's officer-involved death

Minnesota sports figures are taking to social media to react Tuesday after the officer-involved death of George Floyd Monday night in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police were responding around 8 p.m. to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue on a report of a forgery in progress. When officers arrived, they located a man in his 40s matching the suspect description sitting in a vehicle. Police say he appeared to be “under the influence” in his vehicle, and officers ordered him out of the car. He complied, then police say he started resisting officers.

Police eventually got the man, later identified as Floyd, in handcuffs as he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Video taken by a bystander during the situation shows an officer using his knee on the man’s kneck to hold him down. The man repeatedly tells officers he can’t breathe.

The man eventually lost consciousness before an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, where he died a short time later. It was learned Tuesday afternoon that four officers were involved in the incident, and they have all been terminated, according to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The incident has Minneapolis shaken, and local sports figures expressing their frustration on social media.

Gophers football receiver Chris Autman-Bell spoke of having the fear of even stepping outside.

Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie went to his Instagram story with some strong words.

“This s*** has to stop! It’s a different name every week. This is f***ing dehumanizing.”

He added, “I’m a big believer in being proactive, not reactive. It’s cool to have justice for people after they die and it’s cool to punish cops accordingly. But instead of reacting to each situation, we need to look the real problem in the eye so we can stop any further unnecessary killings. No matter where you come from, no human is above any other.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr tweeted, “This is murder. Digusting. Seriously, what the hell is wrong with US?

Ron Johnson, a former star receiver for the Gophers and a current analyst for both Vikings and Gophers football, tweeted “THIS IS MURDER. The lack of awareness is sick.”

Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber, also a current analyst, tweeted “What the hell Minneapolis Police?! I understand he didn’t cooperate getting into the vehicle but when he’s unresponsive get him help. Use some freak’n common sense!”

It's a troubling development for the Minneapolis Police Department after its relationship with portions of the community was already fractured after the officer-involved shooting development of Jamar Clark in November of 2015.