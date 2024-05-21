Target Center displays ‘Bring Ya Ass’ on jumbotron ahead of Wolves/Mavericks Game 1

article

Little did Anthony Edwards know a post game comment to Charles Barkley after the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Denver Nuggets would take over social media.

Barkley told Edwards he hadn’t been to Minnesota in probably 20 years. Edwards jumped in and said, "Bring ya ass." Barkley had actually forgotten that he was in Minneapolis with TNT for the NCAA Final Four in 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Since, Barkley has been flooded with restaurant recommendations with Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks being at Target Center Wednesday and Friday. Minneapolis restaurants have taken to social media, promoting their restaurants with the "Bring Ya Ass" slogan.

A web site has been purchased, and it redirects to the Explore Minnesota travel site.

Tuesday night, Target Center did its part, putting "Bring Ya Ass" on the jumbotron above center court. In a social media post, Target Center officials said, "We’ll see you tomorrow."

FOX 9 will have complete coverage ahead of Game 1, with the morning show at Target Center and streaming coverage throughout the afternoon ahead of the 7:30 tip-off. We’ll also have post game coverage streaming from the podium with Chris Finch, and players from the locker room.