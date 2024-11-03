T.J. Hockenson set for 2024 debut, Blake Cashman out for Vikings against Colts

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium, looking to snap a two-game losing streak out of their bye week.

The Vikings will get the 2024 debut of tight end T.J. Hockenson, while linebacker Blake Cashman will miss his third straight game.

Why it matters

Hockenson suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions last Christmas Eve, and nearly 10 months removed from the injury, will play Sunday night. He was activated from injured reserve the day after the Vikings lost at the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football. He was on pace for his first career 100-catch and 1,000-yard season before going down with the knee injury.

Cashman, the green dot on defense and the leading tackler, is out again with turf toe. Kevin O’Connell is optimistic he’ll return to practice next week and be available against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What’s at stake

The Vikings would improve to 6-2 with a win over the Colts, and stay one game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division. The last time these two teams played, the Vikings came back from a 33-0 deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime, the largest comeback in NFL history.

Rams fined for facemask on Darnold

The Vikings’ Thursday night loss at the Rams ended in a bit of controversy, with Sam Darnold being sacked in the end zone for a safety as they were down eight in the final 90 seconds of regulation. Byron Jones grabbed Darnold’s facemask on the play, but there was no flag despite the obvious penalty. Saturday, Jones was fined more than $7,000 for the play.

If they would’ve called the penalty, Darnold and the Vikings still would’ve needed to drive 80 yards, score a touchdown and get a two-point conversion to force overtime.