SuperBookSports gives Gophers 100/1 odds to win 2021 national title

We’re not 24 hours removed from Nick Saban and Alabama winning another College Football Playoff national title, and there’s already rankings and odds for the 2021 season.

The Crimson Tide have 9/5 odds to repeat as the national champion, according to SuperBook Sports. Clemson and Ohio State are next at 5/1 odds. Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin all have 60/1 odds.

So what about the University of Minnesota? The Gophers are currently in a group with Miami and Texas, at 100/1 odds.

P.J. Fleck will enter his fifth season with the Gophers. Minnesota finished 2020 with a 3-4 record after having two games canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the team. The Gophers’ wins were at Illinois, against Purdue and at Nebraska. The losses were to Michigan, at Maryland, against Iowa and at Wisconsin to end the season.

The Gophers, like many college teams, declined to participate in a bowl game. Minnesota is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sept. 2 against Ohio State at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers were not ranked in the top 25 among several early polls released shortly after Monday night's national title game.