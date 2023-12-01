How to watch the 50th Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game

Some of the best high school football players in Minnesota will play in an all-star game on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and you can watch by streaming on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Football Coaches Association are hosting the 50th Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, an event that celebrates the best players in the state of Minnesota. The game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

You can watch the game streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your phone app, and in the player above.