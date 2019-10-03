Stefon Diggs on trade rumors: 'There's truth to all rumors'

Stefon Diggs expressed his frustration to reporters Thursday, saying little to quell trade rumor fears just one day after missing practice due to a sickness.

He said he was not happy with the team's offense, which only scored 6 points against the Chicago Bears Sunday.

Diggs attributed his absence from Wednesday’s practice to sickness, saying he plans to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

At a media availability Thursday, Diggs said he was still under the weather.

Diggs did not practice Wednesday, and was listed on the team's injury report as a non-participant due to “non-injury related” reasons.

Diggs was not on the practice field at all, not even for stretching, and wasn’t in the team locker room during the portion Wednesday open to the media. He’s coming off his best game of the season in a 16-6 loss at Chicago, where he made seven catches for 108 yards.

The wide receiver typically speaks to the media from the team's locker room on Wednesdays, but has not spoken for at least two weeks. He did not speak to reporters after Sunday's loss to the Bears.

TRADE RUMORS

Diggs’ absence sparked some trade rumors Wednesday, but he told reporters Thursday that he has not talked to his agent about a trade.

He did say he has talked with a number of people in the organization and that, "there's truth to all rumors."

A report from NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport suggests that something “massive” would have to occur for that to happen.

During his availability, Diggs expressed uncertainty about this feelings toward the organization.

Diggs has 13 catches on 19 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown through four games. That score came in a 21-16 loss at Green Bay in Week 2, and he was flagged on the touchdown for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking his helmet off and jawing at Packers’ fans. Diggs was later fined more than $10,000 for the penalty, a play Vikings coach Mike Zimmer later called "selfish."

Diggs held himself accountable for the penalty when addressing it with media after the loss at Green Bay.

He signed a 5-year, $72 million contract before last season and went onto make 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns despite the Vikings missing the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record.