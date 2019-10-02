Vikings WR Stefon Diggs misses practice for 'non-injury' reasons

article

There was a notably new name to the Minnesota Vikings injury report on Wednesday, though he's not hurt.

The Vikings started preparations to face the New York Giants on Sunday, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs was nowhere to be found. Diggs did not practice on Wednesday, and was listed on the team's injury report as a non-participant due to “non-injury related” reasons.

Diggs was not on the practice field at all, not even for stretching, and wasn’t in the team locker room during the portion Wednesday open to the media. He’s coming off his best game of the season in a 16-6 loss at Chicago, where he made seven catches for 108 yards.

Diggs typically speaks to the media from the team's locker room on Wednesdays, but has not spoken for at least two weeks. He did not speak to reporters after Sunday's loss to the Bears.

According to an NFL Network report Thursday morning, Diggs is not available for a trade.

Diggs has 13 catches on 19 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown through four games. That score came in a 21-16 loss at Green Bay in Week 2, and he was flagged on the touchdown for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking his helmet off and jawing at Packers’ fans. Diggs was later fined more than $10,000 for the penalty, a play Vikings coach Mike Zimmer later called "selfish."

Diggs held himself accountable for the penalty when addressing it with media after the loss at Green Bay.

He signed a 5-year, $72 million contract before last season and went onto make 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns despite the Vikings missing the playoffs with an 8-7-1 record.

Diggs was also absent for a few sessions of organized team activities earlier this summer. He said it was to do "house stuff." While the workouts were not mandatory, other offensive players spoke on the importance of being there with the Vikings installing a new offensive system, predicated on having success getting the ball down field by establishing the run. Diggs was present and participated in every mandatory workout the Vikings had this summer, and spoke multiple times during Training Camp about having full confidence in and being 100 percent behind offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Diggs has always labeled himself a passionate player who wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Zimmer was not available to the media after Wednesday’s practice, and wasn’t asked about Diggs during his weekly news conference earlier in the morning.

This is the same player who, two seasons ago, caught a walk-off touchdown from Case Keenum to send the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia in a play that will always be known in team history as the "Minneapolis Miracle."