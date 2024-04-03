Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs heads to Texans in trade

article

Has Stefon Diggs gone from the Minneapolis Miracle to being a problem child?

For the second time in five years, Diggs was traded Wednesday morning. The Buffalo Bills sent Diggs to the Houston Texans along with a sixth-round pick this year, and a fifth-round pick in 2025, in exchange for a 2025 second round pick. That selection just happens to be what the Minnesota Vikings sent the Texans as part of the package to get this year’s No. 23 overall pick.

Diggs started 65 games over four seasons in Buffalo, making 445 catches for more than 5,300 yards and 37 touchdowns. He had four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Bills, and was First-Team All-Pro in 2020.

That’s after the Vikings drafted Diggs in the fifth round in 2015, and he spent his first five seasons in Minnesota. Despite making 365 catches for more than 4,600 yards and 30 touchdowns over five seasons, Diggs became disgruntled with the Vikings and forced his way out in a 2020 trade with Buffalo for multiple draft picks.

The Vikings used one of those selections for Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jefferson has become one of the best receivers in the NFL and is on his way to a historic pay day with the Vikings.

Diggs is most known for the "Minneapolis Miracle," a 61-yard walk-off touchdown from Case Keenum in the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium. It sent the Vikings to the NFC title game in Philadelphia. The Super Bowl was played in Minneapolis that year.