St. Thomas football hosts 2024 spring game

It was Purple versus White and football was in the air at the University of St. Thomas, literally.

Despite a damp Saturday morning, rain cleared in time for Glenn Caruso and the Tommies to host their annual Spring Game at O’Shaughnessy Stadium.

The scrimmage concludes the spring season for St. Thomas. They will open the 2024 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against the University of Sioux Falls. The Tommies are entering their fourth season in FCS and went 8-3 last season, including a 7-1 mark in the Pioneer League. In three seasons, Caruso and the Tommies are 25-7 as an FCS team and 21-3 in Pioneer League play. They won the conference title in 2022.

Caruso has five new coaches on the staff for 2024, and has 35 new players. Caruso was named the St. Thomas football coach in January of 2008.