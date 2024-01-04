St. Thomas football 2024 schedule features 6 home games

article

Fresh off an eight-win season and second place finish in the Pioneer Football League, the University of St. Thomas football team has announced its 11-game slate for the 2024 season.

The Tommies will play three of their first four games at O’Shaughnessy Stadium, including the season-opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 7. They’ll also host Black Hills State, and travel to Lindenwood in Missouri to round out their non-conference schedule.

St. Thomas will open PFL action on Saturday, Oct. 5, hosting Stetson. Other home opponents include the University of San Diego, Drake and Dayton. The road conference games are Marist, Valparaiso, Morehead State and Butler.

"I am extremely excited that we were able to put this 2024 schedule together. There are a few full circle moments that are highlighted in the upcoming season. It will complete our full rotation in the PFL, and we will play every team in our conference both home and away," St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso said. "We will also see Northern Iowa return to campus following one of our first Division I games in 2021."

Here is a look at the 2024 schedule:

Northern Iowa (Sept. 7)

Black Hills State (Sept. 14)

@ Lindenwood (Sept. 21)

Stetson (Oct. 5)

@ Marist (Oct. 12)

@ Valparaiso (Oct. 19)

University of San Diego (Oct. 26)

@ Morehead State (Nov. 2)

Drake (Nov. 9)

@ Butler (Nov. 16)

Dayton (Nov. 23)

St. Thomas will enter the 2024 season with the longest home win streak in college football. The Tommies have won 31 straight games at O’Shaughnessy Stadium, a stretch that goes back to Dec. 3, 2016. St. Thomas hasn’t lost a regular season home game since Sept. 27, 2014. That’s a stretch of 42 straight home regular season wins.

Entering his fourth year in FCS, Caruso has led the Tommies to a 25-7 overall record, including a 21-3 mark in Pioneer Football League play.

The Tommies will close their spring season with the team’s annual Spring Game on Saturday, May 4 at noon.