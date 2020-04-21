St. Paul Saints season delayed until at least early July

article

Fans of the St. Paul Saints are going to have to wait a while to watch their favorite team play at CHS Field in 2020.

The Saints announced Tuesday that the American Association of Independent Baseball has delayed the start of its season, which was originally set for May 19, to at least early July due to the Coronavirus pandemic. League officials say they still intend to play a full 80-game regular season, which would go into late September.

The move is subject to the ability to host games in markets while also being able to abide by federal, state and provincial government law, municipal health orders and guidelines.

The Saints have won four league championships, have won two straight division titles and four of the last five under manager George Tsamis. The Saints finished 64-36 last year and swept Sioux City to win the American Association championship.

The Saints and CHS Field thrive of creating a family-friendly, affordable atmosphere near downtown St. Paul with quality food options, local vendors and entertainment between innings.