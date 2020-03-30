St. Paul Saints doing good while waiting for baseball to begin

Athletes of all levels have put their seasons on hold due to the coronavirus, but while they wait and watch, some are trying to do some good.

Right now, the St. Paul Saints don’t know when baseball will start. They are hoping for some sort of opening day in May, but they realize the reality could be later.

In the meantime, they aren’t sitting still. They are, instead, choosing to do some good.

FOX 9’s Kelcey Carlson sat down with Saints General Manager Derek Sharrer about what the team is doing to help out during these uncertain times.

The first charity the Saints chose is Second Harvest Heartland, but they plan to rotate charities to help many organizations.