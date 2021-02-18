St. Paul Saints announce 142-game 2021 season, April 6 home opener

article

The St. Paul Saints, set to embark on their first season as the Class AAA affiliate to the Minnesota Twins, announced on Thursday a 142-game regular season for 2021 with modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saints will have their 2021 home opener on Tuesday, April 6, at CHS Field against the Columbus Clippers, the affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Saints will start the season with a six-game home stand that also includes to Omaha Storm Chasers, and Iowa Cubs.

The Saints’ home schedule will include three 12-game home stands, and they’ll play a total of 70 games at CHS Field. They’ll play in the Midwest Division and will have 72 road games against Columbus, Indianapolis, Iowa, Louisville, Omaha and Toledo. To limit travel and possible exposure to COVID-19, the Saints, Cubs and Storm Chasers are only playing games within the Midwest Division.

The Saints will announce game times and ticket information closer to the start of the season. They will have 45 home games played between Thursdays and Sundays. All series will be six games in length, and played Tuesdays to Sunday. There will be a three-day break during the MLB All-Star break, and a four-game series from July 15-18.

St. Paul will have nine home stands for the 2021 season, with three being 12 games, five being six games and one four-game series. The Saints’ road schedule will include three 12-game trips and six 6-game road trips.

The Saints are still working with state and local officials on what fan attendance can look like for the 2021 season, due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.