St. Louis Blues to be Wild's opponent in 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

The St. Louis Blues will be the Minnesota Wild's opponent for the 2021 NHL Winter Classic.

Jan. 1, 2021, Target Field will be transformed into a hockey rink in order to host the 13th annual New Year's Day outdoor game.

The formal announcement was made during the Blues-Wild game Sunday night.

Both teams have played one outdoor game before and both teams beat the Chicago Blackhawks in that game.

The Wild hosted one outdoor game previously in the NHL Stadium Series in which they defeated the Blackhawks 6-1 at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Blues are also going to be playing their second outdoor game, coming off a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.