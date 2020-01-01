Expand / Collapse search

Wild to host Winter Classic next year at Target Field in Minneapolis

Published 
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9
article

Ryan Suter #20 celebrates his goal with teammates Mikko Koivu #9, Jared Spurgeon #46 and Kevin Fiala #22 of the Minnesota Wild against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on December 31, 2019 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. ( (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The NHL announced Wednesday that the Minnesota Wild will host the Winter Classic in 2021, a first for the team.

The game will take place a year from Wednesday, on January 1, 2021, at Target Field in Minneapolis. The outdoor hockey game that was launched in 2008 has become a New Year's tradition for hockey fans.

The NHL has not yet determined which team the Wild will take on. Ticket information has also not yet been announced.

The game will mark the Wild's first classic and the second outdoor game for the team.