Schefter: Vikings, Sam Darnold have not had long-term contract talks

The Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in a game you can watch on FOX 9.

Kirk Cousins makes his first return to Minneapolis since leaving the Vikings in free agency. The Vikings signed Sam Darnold in free agency, and Darnold has resurrected his career with a 10-2 start, and throwing for more than 2,900 yards, a career-high 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But the Vikings quarterback situation for the 2025 season remains somewhat up in the air. According to ESPN’s Adam Scheft, Darnold and the Vikings have not had any discussions about a long-term contract.

Why it matters

Darnold signed a one-year contract to play the 2024 season in Minnesota. The Vikings then moved up to the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft to take Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut before his season ended with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The most plausible scenario all along was that McCarthy would be the starter in 2025 if he’s healthy. He’s currently the only quarterback on the roster under contract for next season. Darnold will likely get a big pay day in free agency, and Daniel Jones could be the back-up next season. If the Vikings make a playoff run with Darnold, maybe things change. Darnold has gone 111 straight passes without an interception.

Kirk Cousins is back

Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons in free agency for four years and $180 million, a price the Vikings were never going to pay. He’s gone three straight games without a touchdown pass, while throwing six interceptions over that time.

Pat Jones inactive, specialists return

Vikings defensive lineman Pat Jones II will not play Sunday. In his absence, rookie Dallas Turner should see significant time. Long snapper Andrew DePaola and kicker Will Reichard are back from injured reserve. Jake McQuaide and Parker Romo were waived. In four games, Romo missed one extra point and one field goal.

The Vikings are seeking their sixth straight win, an 11-2 record and staying one game behind the Detroit Lions, who are 12-1 after beating the Packers Thursday night.