Sam Darnold making plays early at Vikings training camp

Sam Darnold is in his first training camp with the Minnesota Vikings, and has been getting to know his new teammates ever since they started their offseason workout program.

Darnold is in his seventh NFL season after being the No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets in 2018. He spent last year with the San Francisco 49ers as Brock Purdy’s back-up. He played in 10 games, but made just one start.

What we know

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings after Kirk Cousins left in free agency. Best case scenario? He has a great season and earns another contract in Minnesota, or signs elsewhere in 2025 and paves the way for J.J. McCarthy to take on the starting role. Worst case? He gets hurt, or has a rough start, and Vikings’ fans get restless wanting to see McCarthy before he’s fully-ready to run an NFL offense.

Early highlights

The Vikings aren’t in pads until Monday, but Darnold has already had a few highlights in Eagan. He hit Justin Jefferson on a play of more than 50 yards in their first practice on Wednesday. The hope is it’s just the start of a new connection. Darnold also hit Jordan Addison for a big play in Thursday's practice

The quarterback depth chart

Kevin O’Connell said entering camp he doesn’t have a preconceived depth chart, but he wants a competition. Darnold is the presumed starter, and is taking nearly all the reps with the first-team offense. Nick Mullens and McCarthy are mixing in. They are in no rush to play McCarthy this season.