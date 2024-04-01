Wild winger Ryan Hartman suspended 3 games for throwing stick near ref

article

The Minnesota Wild is all but eliminated from qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and winger Ryan Hartman will miss the next three games.

Hartman was suspended by the NHL on Monday after receiving an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the team’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Vegas had scored the game-winning goal, Hartman left the Wild’s bench, came back with a stick and launched it on the ice near both a referee and the Golden Knights celebrating their game-winning goal. Hartman also verballey berated the officials.

"It is important to note that Hartman’s choice to throw his stick onto the ice was intentional, deliberate and solely due to frustration. While we acknowledge Hartman’s argument that he was not trying to hurt or hit anyone with his stick, Hartman himself acknowledges his actions are unprofessional, unacceptable and will not be tolerated," NHL Player Safety said on Monday.

Hartman is also a repeat offender. In 574 career games, he’s been suspended three times and fined seven other teams for incidents on the ice.

Hartman will miss the remainder of Minnesota’s home stand against Ottawa, Colorado and Winnipeg. The Wild has nine regular season games left, and is eight points behind the L.A. Kings for the final spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Hartman has played in 68 of the Wild’s 73 games and has 19 goals and 23 assists.