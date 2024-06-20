Expand / Collapse search
Royce Lewis’s latest Target Field home run breaks scoreboard

By
Updated  June 20, 2024 11:48am CDT
Minnesota Twins
FOX 9
article

A Royce Lewis home run Wednesday night broke the score board on the second deck facade in left field. (Minnesota Twins)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Royce Lewis’s latest trip around the bases at Target Field might cost him, or the Minnesota Twins’ game day operations crew, some money.

Lewis hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night that gave the Twins a 2-1 lead at the time. The blast gave the scoreboard façade in left field a direct hit, breaking a section in the second deck that went black the rest of the game.

Royce Lewis homer breaks Target Field scoreboard

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis hit a solo homer off the facade in the second deck in left field in the fifth inning Wednesday night that broke the ribbon scoreboard.

Lewis was genuinely surprised when reporters asked him about his eighth homer of the season, with Bally Sports North graphics incorrectly labeled his first of the year. 

"Is that what happened? Does it break? I did notice it was out. I was thinking ‘Man, they have to be really pissed off that it’s not working.’ I didn’t know it was from the homer, so that’s pretty cool," Lewis said.

The Twins ended up losing to the Rays 3-2 in 10 innings, unfortunately due to a Lewis throwing error in the 10th inning.

The Twins were apparently able to get the scoreboard fixed ahead of Thursday's series finale, which is also the end of a 10-game home stand. Lewis posed for a picture in left field, with the scoreboard banner showing a bandaid with the text, "Don't worry, Royce. We fixed it."

Lewis is red hot at the plate, hitting .380 with eight homers and 12 RBI in 14 games this season. He's been on a tear since returning from a quad injury suffered on Opening Day at Kansas City