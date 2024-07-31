Robert Tonyan carted off at Vikings training camp practice

article

Day 6 of Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance Center started with Wes Phillips saying Justin Jefferson would get a planned rest day.

It ended with tight end Robert Tonyan being carted off the field. It’s not clear what happened to Tonyan, but he spent several minutes on the turf on his back before being wheeled off.

What it means

It’s another blow to the tight end room. T.J. Hockenson is on the physically unable to perform list, rehabbing a knee injury suffered late in the 2023 regular season. He’s not expected to be ready until early October.

The current tight end room includes Josh Oliver, Nick Muse,, Johnny Mundt, N’Keal Harry and Trey Knox.

By the numbers

Tonyan came to the Vikings after five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and spending last year with the Chicago Bears. In 68 games in Green Bay, Tonyan had 137 catches for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns. In 17 games and six starts with the Bears, he had 11 catches for 112 yards.

Vikings sign veteran DB Fabian Moreau

Needing depth in the secondary, the Vikings on Wednesday announced they’ve signed Fabian Moreau. He comes to Minnesota after four seasons with the Washington Commanders, one with the Atlanta Falcons, one with the New York Giants and spending 2023 with the Denver Broncos.

In 16 games and 11 starts last season, Moreau had 46 tackles, one interception and seven passes defended. The Vikings need depth in the secondary after the tragic death of Khyree Jackson, Mekhi Blackmon suffering a torn ACL on the first day of training camp and Shaq Griffin going down with a leg injury. Earlier this week, the Vikings also signed Bobby McCain.