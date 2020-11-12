Richard Pitino signs pair to Gophers’ 2021 class

article

Tuesday marked the start of the early period for National Signing Day for high school seniors, and University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino added two players to the 2021 class.

The Gophers have added Alexandria native Treyton Thompson, a 6-11 center who is playing his final season at La Lumiere School in Indiana. Thompson is considered a four-star recruit and the No. 22-ranked center in the country, according to ESPN. He’s a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, No. 122 overall in the country.

Thompson averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore for Alexandria, before transferring to La Lumiere, which is considered one of the top prep schools in the country for basketball.

"Treyton Thompson was a very important recruit for us," Pitino said. "It's always huge to get one of the best players out of the state of Minnesota. Treyton has the size and skill to make an impact at the Big Ten level. He understands the value of playing for his home state and wants to be a part of special in the Maroon and Gold. Treyton will make an immediate impact on and off the court."

Pitino also added 6-11 center Kenny Pohto out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. Pohto is a native of Stockholm, Sweden. He’s an ESPN four-star recruit and the No. 23-ranked center in the country. He’s the No. 170-ranked prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.

Pohto shot 53 percent from the perimeter las year for Sunrise Christian Academy, helping lead the program to a 22-3 record. Pohto also played for Sweden at the 2018 FIBA U-16 European Championships, averaging 13.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.