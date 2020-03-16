Report: Vikings trade Stefon Diggs to Bills for draft picks

article

After tweeting Monday afternoon "It's time for a new beginning," Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is reportedly getting his wish.

According to Fox NFL reporter Jay Glazer, the Vikings have traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings traded Diggs and a seventh round pick to the Bills for a 2020 first-round pick, fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2021. The Vikings now have the No. 22 and No. 25 picks in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

The move can't be made official until the NFL opens for business on Wednesday, the first day of the league year. But discussions could start Monday, the first day for legal tampering to take place.

Diggs posted the tweet on Monday after news emerged that the Vikings had agreed to a two-year contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins, “it’s time for a new beginning.”

Advertisement

Diggs responded to a Twitter user later Monday afternoon who was calling him “a drama queen.” Diggs replied, “Nah this ain’t one of those times champ. Somethings going to happen.”

Two seasons ago, Diggs and Adam Thielen both had 100-catch seasons in Cousins’ first season in Minnesota. Diggs finished with 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns. This past season, he had 63 catches on 94 targets over 15 starts for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

He also had his fair share of drama with the Vikings in 2019. After the team’s Week 4 loss at Chicago, Diggs was a no-show for practice the following Wednesday. He returned Thursday, telling reporters he was sick, but at the time he was not listed on the team’s injury report with an illness.

When asked at the time about rumors that he wanted to be traded, Diggs said, “There’s truth to all rumors.”

Diggs was fined up to $200,000 by the team after missing practice after the Bears’ loss.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said recently at the NFL Combine, “We have no intent to trade Stefon Diggs. Stefon Diggs is a Minnesota Viking.”

Diggs signed a five-year contract extension worth $72 million, $40 million guaranteed, back in July of 2018. He’s due to make $10.9 million in base salary this season.

He became a fan-favorite after his walk-off touchdown from Case Keenum against the New Orleans Saints that sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, now tabbed the "Minneapolis Miracle."