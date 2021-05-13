Report: Vikings CB Mike Hughes traded to Chiefs

article

A former Vikings first-round draft pick is being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs traded for cornerback Mike Hughes. Hughes was the Vikings' 2018 first-round pick.

Fellow ESPN reporter Field Yates said the Vikings will also provide the Chiefs a 2022 seventh-round pick in the deal. The Vikings will get a sixth-round pick in return.

In the 2020 season, he only played four games after being sidelined with a neck injury. He tore his ACL in his rookie season, which sidelined him for the year.

The Vikings declined Hughes' fifth-year option earlier this month, which would have made him a free agent going into next off-season.

This winter, the Vikings bolstered their secondary by signing veterans Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander.