Report: Twins reach deal with Dodgers to acquire Kenta Maeda

After other negotiations that involved the Red Sox fell through, the Twins have reached a new trade agreement with the Dodgers that will allow them to get starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, according to reports.

MLB FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal says the Twins will send Graterol and the 67th pick in the draft to Los Angeles for Maeda and $10 million in cash.

The trade is still contingent on medical reviews which is what caused the previous trade, that would have sent Graterol to Boston, to fall apart.