Report: Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley agree to 1-year extension

Patrick Beverley brings energy and a defensive presence to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting lineup, and he’ll reportedly be with the team through at least the 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves and Beverley have agreed to a one-year, $13 million extension. Beverley came to Minnesota for the 2021-22 season in free agency and in 38 games, including 34 starts, he’s averaging nine points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Beverley is playing about 26 minutes per night, and is shooting nearly 41 percent from the field for the season. He spent his first five NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, before playing with the L.A. Clippers for four seasons.

In 506 career games, Beverley is averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Timberwolves (30-27) host the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night at Target Center, and are currently in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference. They’re two games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 6 spot with 25 regular season games to play, and would need to finish in the top six to avoid a play-in series for the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 16-10 at Target Center this season.