Report: MLB could pursue the St. Paul Saints to join its minor league system

After winning a championship this past season, the St. Paul Saints appears to be getting attention from Major League Baseball.

The Saints, an independent team in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, were named in a report as one team the MLB could try to add as it reconfigures its minor league system.

At the same time, the report from Baseball America states Major League Baseball could remove 42 other teams. According to the report, the Saints and a team in Sugar Land, Texas, would be considered to make the move into the MLB farm system.

In a statement, a Saints spokesperson said the team was surprised by the consideration, adding that, so far, they've had no contact with Major League Baseball.

"We were both flattered and humbled, but we have not had any contact with MLB and the idea is not subject to any discussion," a Saints spokesman wrote. "For 27 years, and continuing, we’ve been committed to the principles and values of independent baseball."

At this point, the plan for minor league changes by Major League Baseball is still under review. The agreement between the MLB and its minor league teams expires in 2020.