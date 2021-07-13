Minnesota Wild buying out contracts of Zach Parise, Ryan Suter

article

The Minnesota Wild's time with Zach Parise and Ryan Suter is over after nine seasons.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has decided to buy out the remaining four years of the contracts for Parise and Suter, making them both free agents, the team announced Tuesday morning. Parise and Suter both signed identical 13-year, $98 million contracts with the Wild in free agency on July 4, 2012.

It's the end of an era for Wild hockey.

"Zach and Ryan have been an integral part of the Wild’s success over the past nine years and we’ll always be grateful for their many contributions," said Guerin. "There were numerous factors that entered into the difficult decision to buy out their contracts, but primarily these moves are a continuation of the transformation of our roster aimed at the eventual goal of winning a Stanley Cup."

The move frees up salary cap space as the Wild seek to sign Kirill Kaprizov, and potentially Kevin Fiala.

Parise, 36, played in 558 games over nine seasons with the Wild. He scored 199 goals and had 400 points, and had 34 points in 40 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He is the franchise leader in power-play goals, ranks second in game-winning goals and shots on goal and third in scoring and goals. Parise is also the franchise leader in scoring, goals, power-play goals and assists in the playoffs.

It was a tough season for Parise, who was benched for just the second time in his 16-year career after trying to get Marcus Foligno his first career hat trick near the end of regulation in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He turned the puck over, which led to a game-tying goal and the Golden Knights eventually won in overtime.

Parise was also a healthy scratch for the first three games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Golden Knights. He played in the last four games of the series, only after teammate Marcus Johansson went down with a broken arm. After the team's Game 7 loss to Vegas, Parise called being a healthy scratch for the first three games "a sideshow."

Parise played in just 45 regular season games, having to spend time on the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List. He finished the regular season with seven goals and 11 assists, both career-lows in a season of at least 40 games. He had two goals and an assist in four playoff games.

Suter, also 36, played in 656 games with the Wild over nine seasons and had 55 goals and 369 points in 656 games. He is the franchise leader in scoring, assists, power-play assists, plus/minus rating, shots on goal and time on ice among defensemen.

Minnesota went 354-237-74 (.588) and tied for eighth in the NHL in team points (782) during their nine seasons (2012-21), advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight times.

"I want to thank Zach and Ryan for everything they did for our organization over the past nine seasons, both on and off the ice," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "They were tremendous ambassadors for our team and helped us win a lot of games. I wish them nothing but the best going forward."

Both Parise and Suter are now unrestricted free agents.