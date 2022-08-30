Report: On NFL cut day, Minnesota Vikings to release QB Kellen Mond

article

The Minnesota Vikings have to trim their roster from 80 to 53 by 3 p.m. Monday, and one of the decisions that’s reportedly already been made is in the quarterback room.

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, the Vikings are planning to waive Kellen Mond. The writing might have been on the wall for the 2021 third round pick out of Texas A&M after the Vikings traded a 2024 conditional seventh round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens during training camp.

Mond played in one game for the Vikings last season, completing two of three passes for just five yards in a 37-10 loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. Sean Mannion started that game, with Kirk Cousins unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 at the time. Mannion also started over Mond in last year's regular season finale, with Mike Zimmer saying at the time he opted not to play Mond because he sees him in practice.

There were thoughts that Mond might have a chance to make the team after throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Albert Wilson in the first preseason game at the Raiders. But in Minnesota’s lone home preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Mond was just 10-of-20 for 82 yards and two interceptions. Saturday, Mond went 10-of-17 for 102 yards. He finished the preseason 29-of-51 passing for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mond had potential with his athleticism, but struggled with accuracy on his throws and was often too late on his reads. The plan when Rick Spielman drafted him last year might have been to be the quarterback in waiting when Kirk Cousins' time in Minnesota was done, but a new front office led by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is going in a different direction.

It’s not yet known if the Vikings will keep Mannion, cut him or try to get him on the practice squad. In Saturday’s loss at the Broncos, Mannion was 9-of-16 for 121 yards, but was sacked and fumbled on a play where Denver returned it for a touchdown.