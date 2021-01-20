Report: Minnesota Twins agree to 1-year deal with LHP J.A. Happ

article

It appears the Minnesota Twins have added a veteran left-handed pitcher to the starting rotation.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Twins have reached an agreement on a 1-year deal with J.A. Happ, pending a physical. Happ would join a starting rotation that includes Jose Berrios, Kenta Maeda, Michael Pineda and Randy Dobnak.

Happ, 37, went 2-2 in nine starts for the New York Yankees last year with a 3.47 earned run average in 49 1/3 innings pitched. He had 42 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Happ went 12-8 in 30 starts two seasons ago with a 4.91 ERA, 149 strikeouts and just 49 walks in 161 1/3 innings. He was an American League All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. Happ has pitched with the Phillies, Astros, Blue Jays, Mariners, Pirates and Yankees in 14 major league seasons.