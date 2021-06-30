Report: Former Gophers guard Marcus Carr withdrawing from NBA Draft

article

Former University of Minnesota guard Marcus Carr is apparently returning to college for one more basketball season, we just don't know where yet.

According to Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports, Carr is withdrawing his name from consideration for the NBA Draft and plans to return to college. Carr is currently in the NCAA transfer portal, and his options include returning to the Gophers.

Carr was an All-Big Ten pick two straight years, leading Minnesota in scoring at 19.4 points per game last season. He also set assist records with the Gophers and averaged four rebounds per game. Carr started all 29 games last season, and led the Big Ten in minutes.

Carr returned to the Gophers last season after putting his name in the NBA Draft process last year. College players in the process have until July 7 to either stay in the NBA Draft, or return to school.