Rapper 50 Cent tells A-Rod Timberwolves will win NBA title

Rapper 50 Cent wasn't "In Da Club" as far as we know Sunday night, but he was in downtown Minneapolis watching the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Houston Rockets.

He chummed it up pregame with Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and others before watching the game courtside, next to Alex Rodriguez, soon-to-be majority owner of the Timberwolves. Minnesota won the game 111-90 to improve to 35-15 on the season and stay atop the Western Conference.

50 Cent had a message for Rodriguez at some point during the game, and shared it on social media on Monday.

"I told AROD I think the Timberwolves win the championship this year. He smiled at me and said 50 you know, you’re an oddly smart guy. YOUR RIGHT!" the rapper posted.

While that’s a bold statement, the Timberwolves have done nothing but earn their right to be in the spotlight. This is the latest in the regular season Minnesota has been 20 games above .500 since the 2003-04 team led by Kevin Garnett that went to the Western Conference Finals. Towns and Edwards are headed to the NBA All-Star Game, and after last night’s win, Chris Finch and the coaching staff are as well.

There are 32 regular season games left, and the Timberwolves are tied atop the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The top four spots in the West are separated by a total of one game, so the Timberwolves can’t take their foot off the gas any time soon.