PJ Fleck Show: Talking Gophers 2022 season at Big Ten Media Days

The PJ Fleck Show is back on Fox 9, and the debut for the 2022 season comes from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich sat down with PJ Fleck on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fleck is entering his sixth season with the Gophers, and has a 35-23 overall record at Minnesota. That includes a 21-22 mark in Big Ten play, and a 3-0 record in bowl games. The 2021 season ended with a 23-13 win over rival Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium, and an 18-6 win over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The first PJ Fleck Show also features sit downs with center John Michael Schmitz, quarterback Tanner Morgan and safety Tyler Nubin, who all traveled to represent Minnesota at Big Ten Media Days. Schmitz, Morgan, Chris Autman-Bell and Mo Ibrahim are the Gophers’ "Encore 4," all back for their sixth seasons at Minnesota.

Check out all three segments for the 2022 debut of the PJ Fleck Show.