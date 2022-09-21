PJ Fleck Show: Gophers travel to Michigan State without Chris Autman-Bell

It’s Week 4 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9, and the University of Minnesota football team is gearing up for the Big Ten season.

The Gophers are 3-0 after beating Colorado 49-7 in their non-conference finale, but lost receiver Chris Autman-Bell to a season-ending injury in the process. He’s having surgery on Wednesday, and his absence means more opportunities for Dylan Wright, Michael Brown-Stephens, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Daniel Jackson.

This week, Coach Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the win over the Buffaloes, the 3-0 start, heading to East Lansing and moving on without Autman-Bell. Brown-Stephens also joins the show.

The Gophers hit the road for the first time this season, opening the league schedule at Michigan State Saturday afternoon. Watch the video for the full episode of this week’s PJ Fleck Show!