PJ Fleck Show: Gophers take 3-game win streak to Northwestern

It’s Week 8 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9, and since a stunning 14-10 loss to Bowling Green on Homecoming, the Gophers have won three straight games and find themselves tied atop the Big Ten West with Iowa.

This week, Coach Fleck joins Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to review last week’s 34-16 win over Maryland, and give us an early look at Northwestern. Last Saturday, the Gophers ran for 326 yards and averaged nearly six yards per carry in beating the Terrapins.

Ky Thomas had 21 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown. Mar’Keise Irving added 15 carries for 105 yards and a score, and Bryce Williams had 13 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. It’s the first time since October 2019 that Minnesota had a pair of 100-yard rushers in the same game, when Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks did so against Illinois.

The Gophers’ defense got a strip sack fumble from Nyles Pinckney that Coney Durr recovered. Durr added a sack, and Minnesota limited an explosive Maryland offense to 268 total yards and one touchdown until late in regulation.

This week, Minnesota hits the road to face Northwestern. The Wildcats are 3-4 and have just one Big Ten win, but they’ve won the Big Ten West division two out of the last three years, including last season. The Gophers had their game against Northwestern canceled last year due to COVID-19 issues. Two years ago, Minnesota beat Northwestern 38-22.

Watch the video for the full episode of this week’s PJ Fleck Show!