Expand / Collapse search

PJ Fleck Show at the Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:03PM
The P.J. Fleck Show
FOX 9

The P.J. Fleck Show from the Minnesota State Fair

Pierre Noujaim, Justin Gaard, Ron Johnson with Coach PJ Fleck return for the first The PJ Fleck Show of the season, filmed at the Minnesota State Fair. The crew talks about the Minnesota Gophers getting ready for the first game of the season, new uniforms, and what the players like to do at the Minnesota State Fair.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Pierre Noujaim, Justin Gaard, Ron Johnson with Minnesota Gophers football Coach PJ Fleck return for the first The PJ Fleck Show of the season, filmed at the Minnesota State Fair.

The crew talks about the Minnesota Gophers getting ready for the first game of the season and what has Fleck fired up about this group of players, as well as new uniforms and what they like to do at the Minnesota State Fair. 

Fleck shared his secret to what he eats at the State Fair: He starts with dessert first (cookies), then gets cheese curds, then the fried olives. After that, he digs into the new foods at the fair. 

Watch the segment in the player above.

The first The PJ Fleck Show of the season was filmed at the Minnesota State Fair.  (FOX 9)