PGA Tour star Justin Thomas commits to 3M Open

At least 10 of the top-50 players in the World Golf Rankings will be at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine next week for the 3M Open.

Friday, tournament officials got a playing commitment from one of the most popular names on the PGA Tour. Justin Thomas, currently No. 20 in the world and 15-time tour winner, including two major titles, will play in the 3M Open.

Thomas has some work to do to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and that’s likely the biggest reason he’s coming to Minnesota. This will be the first time for Thomas playing in the 3M Open. He’s currently No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings, with two events remaining. The top 70 players after the Wyndham Championship qualify for the PGA’s postseason.

The three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs feature cuts at 70, 50 and 30.

"We are excited for the fans of Minnesota to have another one of the dynamic players in the game compete in the 3M Open," 3M Open Tournament Director Mike Welch said in a statement. "Justin certainly brings another element to a tournament when he plays, and we are grateful he will be joining us this year."

Thomas will be getting an early flight back to the Twin Cities after missing the cut at The Open Championship. He finished at 11-over par after an opening round 82.

3M Open official also got a playing commitment on Friday from Saheeth Theegala, a rising star on the tour who is ranked No. 35 in the world.

Tony Finau will also be back to defend his 2022 title.