Paul Allen’s call of Vikings’ walk-off loss on Josh McCown TD trending on Tik Tok

Week 17 of the 2003 football season is one the Minnesota Vikings and their fan base would prefer to forget.

The last play of the Vikings’ walk-off loss to the Arizona Cardinals is trending on Tik Tok Thursday, all because of announcer Paul Allen. In the oddest of connections, EA Sports College Football ’25 users are playing the game with Allen’s radio call of that play that eliminated the Vikings from the NFC Playoffs.

What we know – Josh McCown hit Nathan Poole with a game-winning touchdown in the regular season finale to beat the Vikings.

Why it’s important – The Vikings blew an 11-point lead inside of two minutes left, and they were eliminated from the NFC Playoffs after starting the season 6-0. Ironically, McCown is now the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach.

The other side – With the win, the Cardinals forfeited the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, they got Minnesota native Larry Fitzgerald Jr. No. 3 overall. Fitzgerald played his entire NFL career in Arizona.

One Twitter user has the call on the newest college football video game as South Carolina throws a long touchdown as time expires to beat Michigan at the Big House.