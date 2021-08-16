P.J. Fleck: Gophers WR Chris Autman-Bell 'week to week' with leg injury

article

It appears Chris Autman-Bell avoided what might have been a serious injury with weeks to go before the University of Minnesota football team opens the 2021 season against Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, appearing on KFAN Radio before Monday’s practice, said Autman-Bell is considered "week to week" with a leg injury. Autman-Bell went down injured at last Thursday’s practice, open to the media and public, at Huntington Bank Stadium. He was in an individual drill when get got tackled by linebacker James Gordon.

Autman-Bell stayed on the ground, had his leg looked at by trainers and had to be helped off the field into the locker room by teammates and trainers. He never returned to practice.

"It’s not a long-term issue, so take a breath," Fleck told Gophers fans on the radio Monday.

Autman-Bell is Minnesota’s leading receiver from last season, and brings back the most experience. He had 22 catches for 430 yards and one touchdown in 2020. In 33 career games with the Gophers, he has 78 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to play on Sept. 2, a little more than two weeks away, when the Gophers host No. 4 Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium.