Nolan Groves half court buzzer beater sends Orono to state basketball tournament

Nolan Groves hit a shot Thursday night that he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosted Orono in the Section 3AAA title game, with a spot in next week’s Boys State Basketball Tournament on the line. Groves had a career night, and hit the shot of the night to send the Spartans to state.

In a game already extended to double overtime after two buzzer beaters, Groves hit a half court shot at the buzzer after Benilde missed a free throw to give Orono an 86-84 win. He was mobbed by his teammates and fellow students as they celebrated a section championship and trip to the state tournament.

Groves also finished with 45 points, 18 rebounds and six assists. The game got to overtime when Jaleel Donley banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Benilde. Brady Wooley got a lay-up for Orono at the buzzer to send the game to a second overtime.

But Groves had the final heroics.