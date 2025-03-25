Niko Medved’s Gophers’ contract: What you need to know

The Brief Niko Medved has agreed to a six-year contract to become the next Gophers' men's basketball coach. Medved will make $3 million in his first season, which is $1 million more than Ben Johnson made last year. He'll get a contract extension if the Gophers make the NCAA Tournament, win a Big Ten regular season title or finish in the top-four in the Big Ten.



The University of Minnesota is announcing Niko Medved as its next men’s basketball coach at a Tuesday news conference.

On Monday, hours after Colorado State lost to Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Medved had reached an agreement to come to the Gophers and replace Ben Johnson. Medved went 143-85 in seven seasons with the Rams, and led the program to three NCAA Tournaments.

Medved will be introduced at a noon press conference.

Medved signed a six-year contract at Minnesota. Here are the details.

What’s his salary?

By the numbers:

Medved will make $400,000 in base pay, plus $2.6 million in supplemental pay and an annual raise in supplemental pay of $100,000.

He’ll get a one-year contract extension if the Gophers make the NCAA Tournament, win a Big Ten regular season title or finish in the top-four of the Big Ten.

Medved is also getting up to $50,000 in allowance for relocating to Minnesota.

Medved is making $1 million more than Johnson did last season at Minnesota. He made about $2 million, which was last in the Big Ten for head coaching salaries. Medved’s salary puts him 16th. He was making $1.7 million at Colorado State.

What’s the buyout?

Why you should care:

Minnesota will cover the cost of any buyout or termination fee up to and not exceeding $3.1 million. If he’s terminated without cause before April 14, 2028, the fee is the full amount of the remaining compensation on the full term of the deal. If he’s terminated between April 14, 2028 and 2031, the school will pay 75% of the remaining compensation.

If Medved were to leave the Gophers for a broadcasting job or another coaching job, he would owe Minnesota the following:

$10 million if he leaves before April 14, 2026.

$7 million if he leaves between April 15, 2026, and April 14, 2027.

$5 million if he leaves between April 15, 2027, and April 14, 2028.

What’s the assistant coach salary pool?

Dig deeper:

Medved will be allotted $2 million for his coaching staff, starting this month. The pool includes five assistant coaches and up to four full-time sport-specific support staff.

What about recruiting?

What's next:

Medved will get access to a private jet for recruiting visits. He also has access to a private plan for business within 200 miles of camps.

The Gophers and other Big Ten teams are getting money from revenue sharing soon, which will be allocated to acquire players. It’s not yet clear how much money Minnesota will be getting, and how much of that will go to men’s basketball.

Fans who want to see the program improve immediately can do their part by donation to the school's NIL collective, Dinkytown Athletes.

Medved will be introduced Tuesday at Athletes Village. The Roseville native is making his fourth stop as a head coach.