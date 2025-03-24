Gophers to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as men’s basketball coach

article

The Brief Gophers AD Mark Coyle is hiring Niko Medved to replace Ben Johnson as the school's next men's basketball coach. Medved is a Roseville native, was a student manager for the Gophers with Clem Haskins and an assistant coach during the 2006-07 season. Medved was the head coach at Colorado State for 7 seasons, leading the Rams to 3 NCAA Tournaments with a 143-85 record.



It did not take University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle long to find his replacement for Ben Johnson. A little more than a week, to be exact.

The Gophers are hiring Colorado State's Niko Medved as the school’s next basketball coach after the Rams' season ended in heartbreak Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32. Sources tell FOX 9 Medved has reached an agreement with the Gophers to replace Ben Johnson.

The name should sound familiar.

Who is Niko Medved?

What we know:

Medved is a Minnesota native, from Roseville and is 51 years old. He spent seven seasons as the head at Colorado State, leading the Rams to three NCAA Tournaments over the last four years. They beat Boise State in the Mountain West Conference title game to earn the league’s automatic bid this year to the NCAA Tournament. He was 143-85 in seven seasons with the Rams, including 26-10 this year and a 16-4 mark in the Mountain West in regular season play.

The Rams beat Memphis 78-70 in the opening round to advance to the round of 32 for the first time since 2013, then lost to Maryland Sunday night on a buzzer-beater from Derik Queen.

Medved was a Gophers’ student manager under Clem Haskins, and an assistant coach during the 2006-07 season with Dan Monson. His first head coaching job was at Furman, before he spent one season at Drake and then Colorado State. He has 222 wins as a head coach.

State of the Gophers’ program

By the numbers:

Coyle fired Johnson on March 13, after the Gophers lost to Northwestern in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. Johnson went 22-57 in Big Ten play over four seasons. He had 16 years of experience as an assistant coach, but had never been a Division I head coach. The Gophers went 15-17 this season, and 7-13 in league play after losing four starters from last season.

Johnson never finished above .500 in Big Ten play, and the Gophers didn’t make an NCAA Tournament in his four seasons. They made the NIT last year, winning their first round game. The Gophers haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, and have seven appearances since the 1997 team that went to the Final 4.

What’s next

Timeline:

Medved will have to talk to the current players on the roster with eligibility to see who might return next season, namely Isaac Asuma, Since the Gophers' season ended, Frank Mitchell, Tyler Cochran and Kadyn Betts have left the program. The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Monday.