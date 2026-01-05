Niko Medved explains Gophers’ snack run after win at Northwestern

The Brief The Gophers' men's basketball team improved to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play after an 84-78 comeback win at Northwestern on Saturday. Niko Medved and the Gophers celebrated with a gas station snack run on the bus ride home. The Gophers start a three-game Big Ten home stand against Iowa Tuesday night.



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team pulled off an 84-78 comeback win at Northwestern on Saturday.

The Gophers’ celebrated with a snack run on the bus ride home.

Gophers’ snack run

Why you should care:

In his first season with the Gophers, Niko Medved brought with him a tradition that goes back to his days as a head coach at Furman. Their road games were often multi-hour bus trips. If they got a win, their reward was a stop at a gas station on the way home for snacks.

Until Saturday, the Gophers were 0-5 on the road this year. After beating the Wildcats, Medved’s first road win as a Big Ten coach, Minnesota stopped at Grahm’s Marketplace, grabbed snacks and was even met by a few fans making the trip home.

They made a special exception last year, after winning the Mountain West title in Las Vegas. After flying back to Fort Collins, they made a snack run before going back to campus.

"After COVID at Colorado State, it became a tradition for us and it turned into a huge deal there. The players love it," Medved said. "If we have to raise money for snack time, that would be the best investment we could ever make. If you’re winning a lot on the road, and you’re spending it on snack time, that’s something we should be able to raise money for."

‘A lot of resiliency’

What they're saying:

The Gophers trailed Northwestern 67-60 with 4:23 to play, and finished the game on a 24-11 run to get Medved his first road win. Cade Tyson had 24 points, including a 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 75-70 with 1:19 to play. Grayson Grove had perhaps the biggest spark off the bench, with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

"In some of the other situations this year, there maybe was a loss of belief or I don’t want to say give in. Those guys just dug in and knew we needed to hang in there, make another run and they did that," Medved said. "Phenomenal, to be down late like that and come back and find a way was good stuff."

Crucial stretch starts Tuesday

Timeline:

The Gophers start a three-game home Big Ten stretch with No. 19-ranked Iowa Tuesday night. They already have a ranked win at Williams Arena, having beaten then No. 22 Indiana in their Big Ten opener.

After the Hawkeyes, it’s No. 25-ranked USC and Wisconsin. If they stay healthy and out of foul trouble, Minnesota has a real chance to defend its home court and get to 5-1 in the Big Ten. Medved won’t look past his next practice, much less Tuesday night against Iowa.

"I’m just looking at the next one, man. I know you have to ask the question. If you start looking at these leagues and what’s ahead, you can get, we’re just focused on today now," Medved said. "I don’t look ahead, I’m superstitious that way."

Injury update

What we know:

The Gophers continue to be short-handed due to injury. Center Robert Vaihola had knee surgery and is out for the season. Chansey Willis had toe surgery, and is out for the year. B.J. Omot is out and unlikely to return any time soon, and Chance Stephens remains out.

Medved is sticking with mostly a seven-man rotation, with Grove and Kai Shinholster getting minutes off the bench.