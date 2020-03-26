NFL Draft will go on as scheduled, April 23-25, with modifications

article

The NFL Draft, set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, will reportedly go on as scheduled and will have modifications. That’s according to a memo sent out by Commissioner Roger Goodell to all 32 teams on Thursday.

Goodell said the decision to keep the draft next month was “unanimous and unequivocal.”

The NFL Draft will have to have modifications, which will include canceling all public events, having no prospects or their families in attendance and be conducted with respect to the current conditions as it relates to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our staff is certainly mindful of the operational issues this presents, and our top priority is putting in place procedures that allow all clubs to operate on a level playing field so that the draft is conducted in a way that is competitively fair to all clubs. All clubs should now be doing the necessary planning to conduct draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow you to communicate internally, with other clubs, and with draft headquarters,” Goodell said in a statement.

Teams had to shut down their facilities before the start of NFL free agency, and physicals to finalize the signing of players were stopped indefinitely.

The Minnesota Vikings will have the No. 22 and No. 25 picks in the first round of the draft, and 12 picks in total. They acquired the No. 22 pick from Buffalo in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Bills.